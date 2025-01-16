Media confirms that ceasefire agreement had been reached in Gaza

(MENAFN) Last night, officials from Qatar, Hamas, and Israeli confirmed that a ceasefire agreement had been reached in Gaza, bringing relief to Gazans who celebrated the end of over a year of bloodshed and destruction. Jordan welcomed the announcement, praising the efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States in facilitating the agreement and emphasized the importance of full adherence to its terms. Jordan’s Foreign Ayman Safadi highlighted the need for urgent international action to provide sustainable humanitarian aid to Gaza and to initiate a real reconstruction effort to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people. He reaffirmed Jordan’s commitment, under the leadership of King Abdullah II, to continue supporting Gaza and helping Palestinians achieve their legitimate rights and a just peace.



Safadi also called for a concerted effort to stabilize the ceasefire and build on it to create a path toward a comprehensive peace agreement, which would include the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and secure coexistence with Israel. According to the ceasefire agreement, facilitated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., dozens of Israeli prisoners in Gaza and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons will be released. Hebrew newspapers reported that Israeli forces have been informed and are preparing for a gradual withdrawal from Gaza in line with the agreement, which includes returning Gazans to their homes in the northern part of the Strip after 22 days.



U.S. President-elect Donald Trump confirmed the agreement and the imminent release of detainees. President Joe Biden described the ceasefire negotiations as the most challenging he has ever encountered and emphasized that relief and reconstruction efforts for Gaza would begin immediately. Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani announced that Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. would ensure the implementation of the ceasefire, which is set to begin on Sunday. The first phase of the agreement includes the release of 33 Hamas detainees in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of 600 aid trucks per day into Gaza. The agreement also includes provisions for the return of displaced people to the northern Gaza Strip, with the establishment of an Egyptian-Qatari committee to oversee the process.

