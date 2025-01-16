Israeli occupation forces launch series of aggressive air raids on Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) The Israeli forces have launched a series of aggressive air raids on the Gaza Strip, committing six deadly massacres within the last 24 hours. These resulted in the deaths of 62 Palestinians and injuries to at least 253 others, according to the Palestinian of Health. The Palestinian Health Authority reported that the death toll in Gaza has now reached 46,707, with the majority of the being women and children. The total number of Palestinians has risen to 110,265, while thousands more remain trapped under rubble since the beginning of the Israeli offensive on October 7, 2023.



In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces carried out widespread raids and arrests across several cities and towns at dawn yesterday. Eyewitnesses confirmed that the Israeli military stormed the governorates of Jenin, Nablus, Qalqilya in the north, Bethlehem in the south, and several towns in other areas. Clashes broke out in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, where the army used live ammunition and tear gas canisters, while Palestinians responded by throwing stones. An armed clash also occurred between Palestinian fighters and the Israeli army, and explosions were heard. A video circulated on social media showed an Israeli military vehicle being destroyed by an explosive device, causing significant damage. The Israeli army confirmed that two soldiers were seriously injured in the incident, while another sustained minor injuries and were hospitalized.



The Israeli forces also raided neighborhoods in Qalqilya, conducting searches of homes and shops. Three Palestinians were arrested, and further raids were carried out across various towns in the West Bank. Meanwhile, Israeli settlers and occupation forces have escalated their attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Official Palestinian sources reported that 854 Palestinians have been killed, about 6,700 injured, and 14,300 arrested in the West Bank since the beginning of the violence.

