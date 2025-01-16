Biden confirms US committed to securing release of all Israeli detainees held in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) US President Joe Biden confirmed on Wednesday that the United States is committed to securing the release of all Israeli detainees held in the Gaza Strip. During a press conference, Biden outlined the details of the ceasefire agreement, stating that the first phase will last six weeks. He emphasized that the US will ramp up humanitarian aid to Gaza's residents as part of the agreement, which will also include the release of American hostages in the initial phase. Biden reiterated that the goal of the ceasefire agreement is to achieve a permanent halt to the fighting in Gaza, similar to a proposal he presented last May. He pointed out that the ceasefire would help stop the conflict and increase humanitarian support for the region.



The agreement was reached due to Israel's pressure on Hamas, supported by the US, and the terms were finalized on May 31 of the previous year. Biden also highlighted Lebanon's achievement in electing a prime minister not under Hezbollah's influence, noting that Washington's pressure contributed to this outcome. Biden stated that the second phase of the agreement would involve negotiations over the next six weeks, and described the ceasefire talks as some of the most difficult negotiations he has ever been involved in. He added that his team worked alongside President-elect Donald Trump’s administration to secure the deal.

