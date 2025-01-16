UN Commission's historic visit to Damascus signals hope for justice

(MENAFN) For the first time ever, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria has made an official visit to Damascus, a move that may signal a turning point in the pursuit of justice and accountability for crimes attributed to the ousted Assad regime.



“Syria has changed,” stated Commissioner Hanny Megally, who led the delegation, during an interview with Anadolu, emphasizing the importance of this development.



“For 14 years, the commission has sought access and cooperation from the previous authorities … We wanted to be on the ground to advance investigations, meet individuals, and inspect prisons or other locations where violations occur.”



For Megally, stepping into Damascus after years of blocked access was a surreal experience. “It’s quite extraordinary to say that I’ve just been to Damascus,” he remarked.



The mission had two main goals: inspecting detention facilities and mass grave sites, and initiating dialogue with the interim Syrian leadership to establish pathways for justice and accountability.



Megally clarified that their activities were not investigative but aimed at validating previously gathered reports and assessing the preservation of evidence.



“Our aim was to review the condition of documentation at these locations to support future efforts for accountability and justice for victims,” he explained.

