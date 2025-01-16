Meta Platforms to cut 5 percent of total staff in 2025

(MENAFN) Social firm Meta Platforms is intending to lay off 5 percent of its entire staff in 2025 by dismissing staff according to its performance and employing fresh workers to substitute them, as per media reports.



Bloomberg News mentioned in its report that Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement in an internal letter to staff, mentioning that he desires to “raise the bar on performance management and move out low-performers faster.”



Meta hires around 72,000 people, as reported in latest filings, so laying off 5 percent of staff would bring the number to 3,600 people, Bloomberg said Tuesday. The Menlo Park, California-based company owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads.



On Wednesday, the firm refused to make remarks but stated that Bloomberg's reporting was true.



Employees in the United States who are going to be affected will be informed on February 10, meanwhile those in other nations will be notified far ahead, according to Bloomberg.

