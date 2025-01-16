Voters Eager To Take Revenge: Cong Rallies Support For Sandeep Dikshit

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) candidate Sandeep Dikshit filed his nomination on Thursday for the New Delhi Assembly seat in the upcoming elections.

Before submitting his papers, Dikshit led a nomination rally accompanied by senior Congress leaders, family members, friends, and party workers, rallying supporters along the way.

Speaking to reporters, Dikshit slammed opposition parties for allegedly distributing goods to garner votes.

"This election is supposed to be about Delhi's development. Some people are handing out free items to the public. If are conducted like this, what's the point of democracy? We might as well start a courier service where the one sending the most money to the public wins," he remarked.

On the defamation cases he has filed against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Dikshit stated, "The court has issued notices to Sanjay Singh and Atishi, asking them to present their side on January 27. If they fail to provide evidence, we will ensure they face jail time. It's been eight days, and no evidence has been submitted. If Atishi cannot provide proof, she will be sent to jail."

Dikshit's family and Congress leaders expressed their confidence in his victory.

Speaking to IANS, his wife, Mona Dikshit, said, "Sandeep is working very hard for this election. His plan is to visit every household in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. The last MLA, Arvind Kejriwal, did not visit his constituency even once. We aim to ensure no problem remains unaddressed."

Congress state chief Devender Yadav told IANS, "Since Sandeep Dikshit's candidature was announced, both Kejriwal and the BJP have been on the defensive. This clearly shows that Sandeep is gaining strength and full support from the Congress. On February 8, he will not only emerge victorious, but Congress will also make a comeback in Delhi."

Meanwhile, speaking to IANS, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "The workers are enthusiastic, and voters are eager to take revenge for the betrayal they felt over the past ten years. The people of New Delhi want to defeat Arvind Kejriwal, and they believe Sandeep Dikshit is the one who can do it."

Congress leader Ajay Maken echoed the support, stating, "Congress will win in Delhi, Sandeep Dikshit is winning, and Kejriwal is losing."

Dikshit faces tough competition from AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

The elections for Delhi's 70-member Assembly are scheduled for February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.