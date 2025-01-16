Performance Brokerage Services Advises On The Sale Of Premier Toyota In Amherst, Ohio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Premier Toyota was founded in 2006 by Robert Fisher. Robert shared, "I want to thank Mark Shackelford, Sr. of Performance Brokerage Services. Four months ago, he and his son listed my dealership. We went from listing to close in four months. They found me a very specific buyer who met my criteria, and they marketed my store with confidence, confidentiality, and character. I really thank Performance Brokerage Services for an outstanding job with my life's work."

Kevin Wuepper expressed, "Mark Shackelford, Sr., Mark Shackelford, Jr., and the entire Performance Brokerage Services team were outstanding to work with. They made it easy to purchase an Ohio Toyota dealership from California. I look forward to working with Performance Brokerage Services again in the near future."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. This transaction was a collaborative effort led by Mark Shackelford, Sr. and Mark Shackelford, Jr. of the Midwest Office East, along with Gershon Rosenzweig, Matt Wilkins, and Jacob Stoehr of the Northeast Office for Performance Brokerage Services. Collectively, they served as the exclusive sell-side advisors.

Mark Shackelford, Sr. commented, "We want to thank Bob Fisher for entrusting us with his life's work and for allowing us to represent him in the sale of Premier Toyota of Amherst.

Bob was clear about his goals, and working with him was a pleasure. We wish him the best of luck in whatever his next chapter holds."

Mark Shackelford, Jr. added, "Congratulations to Kevin Wuepper on his new acquisition and entry into the Ohio market. Kevin was a pleasure to work with and demonstrated great diligence in ensuring the sale proceeded quickly and smoothly. We wish him the best of luck with this new acquisition and look forward to working with him on his next one."

Premier Toyota will remain at its current location at 47190 Cooper Foster Park Road in Amherst, Ohio.

About

Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck,

powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit



Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.