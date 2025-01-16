Hunterdon Hematology Oncology Physicians Awarded As 2025 NJ Top Docs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved five physicians at Hunterdon Hematology Oncology for 2025 based on merit. This esteemed group of board-certified specialists includes Drs. Megha Shah, Myron Bednar, Waqas Rehman, Kenneth B. Blankstein, and Swee Ngeow, each recognized for their outstanding contributions to patient care.Hunterdon Hematology Oncology (HHO) is dedicated to providing compassionate, patient-centered cancer care. Specializing in medical oncology, hematology, and integrative oncology, HHO's board-certified team focuses on treating the whole person. With expertise in various cancers, including breast, lung, and gastrointestinal, they offer targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and supportive care tailored to each patient's needs.“Our journey into oncology was driven by a profound desire to make a tangible difference in the lives of those facing one of the most challenging battles-cancer,” says the team at HHO. As the field of oncology advances, HHO brings the latest treatments to the community, ensuring that patients receive world-class care close to home.A typical day at HHO begins with a team huddle to review each patient's care plan. From the moment patients walk in, they are greeted by a warm, supportive staff and guided through a seamless experience, from consultations to receiving treatments in the state-of-the-art infusion center. "We aim to create a supportive atmosphere where patients feel heard and empowered throughout their journey," the team explains.Patient feedback is key at HHO, with input gathered through surveys, conversations, and advisory boards to continually improve care. "By listening to our patients, we ensure that their voices guide our practice, leading to better outcomes," says the team.Committed to staying at the forefront of oncology, HHO offers access to cutting-edge clinical trials. "Integrating advanced tools allows us to provide the best outcomes while maintaining the personalized care our patients deserve," they note.The most rewarding part of working at HHO is witnessing patients overcome their diagnoses and return to normal life. "Every victory, no matter how small, is a testament to the dedication of our team. The gratitude from our patients is the greatest reward and motivates us to continually go above and beyond."For those seeking more information about these exceptional healthcare providers, detailed profiles are available on the NJ Top Docs website:Kenneth B. Blankstein, MD -Megha Shah, MD -Myron Bednar, MD -Swee Ngeow, MD -Waqas Rehman, MD ----About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .

