Child And Adult Care Providers To Celebrate National CACFP Week, March 16-22

Seven ways to get involved

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- – In two months, over 200,000 program operators will be celebrating National CACFP Week , a national campaign designed to raise awareness of how the USDA's Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) works to combat hunger. Once again, the National CACFP Association (NCA) is partnering with Sesame Street in Communities . This year, CACFP Week will be celebrated from March 16-22, 2025.The goal of the CACFP is to serve nutritious meals to children in child care homes, centers, afterschool programs and emergency shelters, as well as adults in day care. Secondary goals include the establishment of positive eating habits at the earliest stages of development, reduction of future health care and education costs that are due to a lack of proper early development, and training and support of local child care personnel. Research also indicates that the CACFP is an indicator of quality child care.Here are seven ways that members of the CACFP community can make the most out of this year's CACFP Week.1. Those who register for National CACFP Week will receive a complimentary nutrition education resource on Trying New Foods, which is the theme for CACFP Week 2025.2. NCA is hosting a free webinar on Thursday, February 13 titled Food Program Fun: 2025 CACFP Week At-a-Glance. Attendees will learn how to prepare for the campaign by using the resources available on NCA's website.3. There are a variety of activity pages and educational PDFs that are free to download, print and share. There are also exclusive member resources, including a new sample menu that encourages CACFP participants to try new foods. The materials can be accessed on the Campaign page.4. NCA also has materials that can be used to advocate for the CACFP, which include advocacy templates, a Request for Proclamation, a community outreach flyer, and promotional materials for providers and sponsors. Last year, CACFP advocates were able to get resolutions that recognized National CACFP Week in 17 different states, as well as resolutions in both the House and Senate. NCA members also get access to a parent newsletter template, available in both English and Spanish.5. Every year, NCA also hosts a social media challenge that invites the community to showcase creditable snacks that are being served every day in the food program.6. There are so many stories to tell in the CACFP, which is why NCA is hosting a free webinar during the week to share what the community is doing to spread its message. The webinar will take place on Tuesday, March 18.7. At the end of the week, supervisors and participants can print out their own Certificate of Awesomeness. These certificates are available in English and Spanish, and are also designed for both child care and adult care.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

