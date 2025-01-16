Kuwait's Amir Keen On Supporting Educational Initiatives - British Amb.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 16 (KUNA) - the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber keen on supporting educational initiatives by organizing mutual programs between Kuwait and the UK, said British Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis Thursday.

This came in a statement by Ambassador Lewis to KUNA and Kuwait TV on the visit of His Highness the Amir and an official delegation to the headquarters of the King's Foundation in Dumfries House to view its educational activities and events.

The ambassador affirmed that many educational projects were initiated by the King of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, King Charles III, at the Dumfries House in the Scottish county of Ayrshire.

She noted that Dumfries House was chosen for the visit because it provides opportunities to develop traditional and heritage skills and crafts among local residents and those from outside the UK. This indicates that all the activities held are environmentally friendly, such as sustainable food production and the preservation of rare species of plants and fruits over vast areas in Scotland.

Yesterday, His Highness the Amir and the official delegation accompanying him visited His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, in response to an invitation from His Majesty King Charles III. (end) nbs

