Sand Cat... One Of The Most Beautiful Wild Creatures, Spotted In Kuwait Wilderness

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- In the wilderness of Kuwait lives the sand cat, which was spotted this season specifically in the Al-Salmi desert through a Kuwaiti lens to document the diverse wildlife in the country and highlight its important role in maintaining the ecological balance.

Deputy Director General for Technical Affairs at the Environment Public Authority, Dr. Abdullah Al-Zaidan, told KUNA Thursday, that this cat was recently spotted in the Al-Salmi area.

Dr. Al-Zaidan said that the sand cat is found locally in the northeastern and border desert areas and the natural reserves of Kuwait in environments consisting of plains with little vegetation cover to valleys and rocky soil.

It is generally found in three different regions of the world: the Sahara Desert in Africa, in the countries of Algeria, Niger and Morocco, and throughout the Arabian Peninsula and parts of Central Asia, indicating that its size ranges from 45 to 57 centimeters, he added.

He said that this cat lives in harsh conditions where daily surface temperatures reach more than 51 degrees Celsius during the day, while at night temperatures can drop to more than -0.5 degrees Celsius below zero. Its thick furry feet enable it to deal with sand surface temperatures of up to 80 degrees Celsius.

The sand cat is considered one of the most beautiful wild creatures. It is listed as a species of least concern on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List. (end)

zhr







MENAFN16012025000071011013ID1109096196