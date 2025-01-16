Shanghai Sets Development Targets For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The growth of per capita disposable income of Shanghai residents will keep pace with economic growth, said Gong when delivering the Shanghai Municipal Work Report at the annual session of the Shanghai Municipal People's Congress, the city's legislative body.

Shanghai's other key proposed targets for the year ahead outlined in the government work report included that the city plans to allocate research and development expenditure equivalent to around 4.5 percent of its total GDP, and the surveyed urban unemployment rate is aimed at below 5 percent.

Shanghai aims to further reduce energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP to contribute to environmental sustainability. Also, key projects focusing on reducing major pollutants will strive to meet national emission reduction targets, said Gong.

