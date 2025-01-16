Los Angeles wildfires cause death of 25 as destruction worsens

(MENAFN) At least 25 people have been confirmed dead as wildfires in Los Angeles continue to wreak havoc across California, with more strong winds predicted to intensify the flames in the coming days, according to officials on Wednesday.



The two massive fires in the Eaton and Palisades regions have scorched over 40,000 acres of land, destroying more than 12,300 structures, including homes, businesses, churches, and schools.



Firefighters are working tirelessly to control the fires, but officials are cautioning that conditions may deteriorate over the next week due to the expected arrival of additional Santa Ana winds, which could bring gusts ranging from 45 to 65 miles per hour (72.4 to 104.6 kilometers per hour).



While meteorologists noted that winds have reached their peak for much of Los Angeles, further gusts could still fuel the flames.



The National Weather Service-Los Angeles tweeted, "Good news: We are expecting a much-needed break from the fire weather concerns to close this week." However, they also warned, "Bad News: Next week is a concern. While confident that we will NOT see a repeat of last week, dangerous fire weather conditions are expected."

