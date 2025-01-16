Ras Abrouq Activation Extended Until Feb 15

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ras Abrouq has become one of this winter season's most visited attractions, drawing 38,000 visitors since its opening. Reflecting the overwhelming demand, Ras Abrouq's duration has been extended until February 15th, allowing more residents and visitors to enjoy its exceptional offerings.

Ras Abrouq continues to captivate guests with hot-air balloon experiences, archery sessions, camel parades, children's workshops, and engaging roaming acts. Visitors can look forward to spectacular drone shows on January 16 and 17, scheduled at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Sealine Season offers activities for both adventure seekers and families. It features desert safaris, monster bus rides, ATV buggies, horse riding, and boat trips, with free sports and children's activities. Weekends include fishing trips, stargazing, and Muay Thai classes. Adani Show, featuring the traditional Yemeni music performance will take place on January 17, at 9pm to 11pm, followed by a fireworks display. Doors will re-open for the public at 7pm.

Tickets cost QR50 and will be available online, to purchase tickets at Additionally, the Qatar Kite Festival at Sealine will also take place from January 16 till 18 from 12noon till 5.30pm, offering a vibrant showcase of colorful kites and aerial artistry.

Al Wakra Safari Zoo, ideal for families, offers educational and recreational activities amidst a serene environment. Visitors can enjoy up-close encounters with wildlife, camel rides, and interactive exhibits designed to inspire a connection with nature. It is located at Souq al Wakra and scheduled to run until February 1.

Abida Parveen Live in Qatar will take place at Qatar Museums on January 16, showcasing the soulful voice of the globally acclaimed Sufi singer. A captivating evening awaits music lovers as they immerse themselves in her enchanting performance.

Doha Marathon by Ooredoo is taking place on January 17 at Hotel Park in Doha. With categories for all skill levels, the event promotes fitness and community spirit.

Qatar Custom Show is running from January 14 to 18, offering car enthusiasts a glimpse of extraordinary custom vehicles and innovations in automotive design.

The UAE Qatar Super Cup will be held from January 16 to 19, bringing a competitive edge to football fans and sports enthusiasts alike. The Qatar Kite Festival will be held at various locations which include Old Doha Port, Sealine Season Dunes and Sheraton Hotel Park from January 19 to 25, featuring vibrant kite displays and interactive activities for families.

The Doha Oasis Padel Tournament is scheduled from January 16 to 18, offering exciting matches in this rapidly growing sport and attracting players and fans from across the region.

Shop Qatar 2025, running until February 1, offers unbeatable discounts, exciting retail experiences, and the chance to win grand prizes, including luxury cars.

The second Raffle draw will take place at Old Doha Port at 8pm.

Daily entertainment across participating malls enhances shopping experience. The dynamic line-up ensures entertainment for visitors of all ages.