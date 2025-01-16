Social Media Battlefield: Parvesh Verma, Kejriwal Fire Fresh Salvos At Each Other

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) A war of social posts broke out between AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and his BJP challenger from New Delhi Assembly seat Parvesh Verma over alleged distribution of gifts to people and restrictions imposed on the former Chief by court while granting him bail.

Taking to social media X, Verma launched an attack on the AAP for misleading voters of Delhi by projecting Kejriwal as its chief ministerial face.

Listing four conditions imposed on Kejriwal by a court while granting him bail in a money laundering case, Verma said,“Kejriwal can never become Chief Minister again in this life. So, who will be the Chief Ministerial face of the Aam Aadmi Party? Amanatullah Khan? Or Imran Hussain?”

While asking if controversial AAP legislator from Okhla, Amanatullah Khan, and Delhi Minister Imran Hussain would occupy the top post in case of AAP victory, Verma said the court has said that Kejriwal cannot go to Delhi Secretariat, if he does then he will go back to jail.

Enlisting the court restrictions that virtually rule out Kejriwal occupying the CM's seat again, Verma said in his post,“Accused Kejriwal cannot go to CM office, if he goes, he will go to jail. Accused Kejriwal cannot sign any government file, if he signs then he will be sent to jail. Accused Kejriwal cannot meet any officer, if he does then he will be sent to jail.”

Earlier, Kejriwal targeted Verma on alleged distribution of gifts and said in a post on X,“Poor Pravesh Verma is trying his best to get disqualified, but the Election Commission just doesn't agree.”

He was, apparently, referring to the Election Commission's clean chit to Verma on AAP's complaint against distribution of gifts ahead of filing his nomination.

“The whole country saw this BJP leader distributing goods. All the media recorded it. It is very shameful that the DEO/DM could not see anything. The DEO/DM gave him a clean chit within a few hours of our complaint,” he said in an earlier post.

Verma followed up his post, highlighting Kejriwal's corruption and model of using money power to remain in power and distributing freebies.

Verma said Kejriwal is absolutely right in saying, "Money comes from power and power comes from money. Indulge in corruption and usurp power by luring people with freebies. But Kejriwal ji, this policy of yours is not going to work anymore. Now the aware people of Delhi are going to put a complete stop to your dishonesty and lies.”

The voting for Delhi Assembly election will take place on February 5 and result will be declared on February 8.

While Kejriwal is contesting his fourth election from New Delhi seat since 2013, Verma, a two-time BJP MP and son of former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, is campaigning aggressively. The third key candidate from the seat and Congress nominee Sandeep Dikshit, son of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, is trying his best to convert it into a tough triangular contest.