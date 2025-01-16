Champions Trophy Tickets To Cost INR 310 In Pakistan

The document, however, does not include suggested ticket prices for the matches in Dubai chosen as a neutral venue to host India's matches and perhaps even a semi-final and final if Rohit Sharma's men qualified for these knockout games.

The list in possession of PTI revealed that PCB has kept the lowest priced ticket for the General Enclosure at 1000 Pakistani rupees for all matches in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

But for the Pakistan and Bangladesh match in Rawalpindi the general enclosure fee has been increased to 2000 PKR (INR 620) and for the semi-final to PKR 2,500 (INR 776).

The PCB has also kept VVIP tickets for all games at 12,000 PKR (INR 3726) but for the semi-finals it is 25,000 (INR 7764) for this same enclosure.

The premium enclosure tickets are priced at PKR 3,500 (INR 1086) for the matches in Karachi, 5000 (INR 1550) for the match in Lahore and 7000 (INR 2170) for Pakistan's match against Bangaldesh in Rawalpindi.

The PCB plans to keep VIP enclosure prices to PKR 7000 for Karachi, 7,500 for Lahore 12,500 for the Bangladesh match.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now