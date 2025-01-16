AlBudaiwi commends Qatar, Egypt, US for Gaza ceasefire

(MENAFN) GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi expressed appreciation for the significant efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States in working tirelessly with all concerned parties to secure the ceasefire deal for Gaza. In a statement, AlBudaiwi commended their dedication to achieving peace in the region, acknowledging the complexity of the negotiations and the collaborative spirit of the countries involved.



He voiced hopes that the agreement would pave the way for restoring security and stability in Gaza, provide essential humanitarian aid to those affected by the ongoing conflict, and allow displaced individuals to return to their homes.



The 15-month-long Israeli war has taken a devastating toll, claiming the lives of tens of thousands of civilians and leaving the region's infrastructure in ruins, resulting in a severe humanitarian crisis.



AlBudaiwi reiterated the GCC’s unwavering stance in supporting the Palestinian cause and their national rights, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and ensuring the rights of refugees are upheld.

