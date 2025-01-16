Qatar joins ministerial roundtable at fourth future minerals forum

(MENAFN) Qatar participated in the ministerial roundtable on mineral resources, organized by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, as part of the Fourth Future Minerals Forum (FMF) held in Riyadh from January 14 to 16, 2025, under the theme “Delivering Impact.”



The Qatari delegation was led by H.E. Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.



The roundtable brought together ministers, government and non-governmental delegations, and multilateral organizations engaged in the mining sector at both regional and global levels.



Discussions focused on assessing the progress of initiatives from the third edition of the FMF, including the development of a strategic framework for critical minerals across the mining corridor from Africa to West and Central Asia, enhancing value addition in mineral-producing countries, producing green minerals using advanced technologies and renewable energy, and establishing regional Centres of Excellence to foster investment, capacity building, and human resource development.

