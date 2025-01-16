Man Found Dead In Jammu's Gandhi Nagar
1/16/2025 3:18:22 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A male body was found on Thursday morning un Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu district.
Officials said that a male body likely from Sikh community as per the appearance was found lying at Nai Basti main road this morning, reported news agency GNS.
Soon a team of Police rushed to the spot and the body was shifted to GMC for medico-legal formalities.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case under U/s 194 BNSS and investigation have been taken up.
