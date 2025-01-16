ISRO Sucessfully Docks Satellites As Part Of Spadex Mission
Date
1/16/2025 1:16:10 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Bengaluru- ISRO on Thursday successfully performed the docking of satellites as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), sources in the space agency said.
“The docking was performed successfully. We will be issuing a statement soon,” a source told PTI.
Earlier on January 12, ISRO brought the two spacecraft to three metres and then moved them back to safe distance in its trial attempt to dock the satellites.
ISRO had successfully launched the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission on December 30, 2024.
The PSLV C60 rocket carrying two small satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), along with 24 payloads, had lifted off from the first launchpad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, and about 15 minutes after liftoff, the two small spacecraft weighing about 220 kg each were launched into a 475-km circular orbit as intended.
According to ISRO, the SpaDeX mission is a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission for the demonstration of in-space docking using two small spacecraft that was launched by PSLV.
In space, docking technology is essential when multiple rocket launches are required to achieve common mission objectives.
