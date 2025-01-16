Bundestag MP Warns Against Exploiting Ukraine Aid In Election Campaigns

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The issue of aid to Ukraine should not be linked to social spending for German citizens during the Bundestag election campaign, according to Bundestag member Ulrich Lechte.

In a comment to Ukrinform, Lechte, a representative of the Free Party (FDP), stated:

"I consider it completely wrong for the Chancellor to connect aid to Ukraine with payments [to German citizens], as these are fundamentally different issues. So far, no one in Germany has suffered due to our support for Ukraine, especially as Germany is the wealthiest country in Europe and the third-largest in the world."

Lechte criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz for delaying the provision of weapons to Ukraine. According to him, there was a consensus within the coalition government from the beginning, between the Greens and the liberals, on the necessity of supplying heavy weapons. They "did not understand the debates surrounding the Leopard and Marder tanks."

"It is a historical fact that the Chancellor, contrary to the wishes of his coalition partners, decided not to supply Taurus missiles. We, the FDP, together with the Greens, would have done this long ago, but it was impossible due to the SPD," Lechte noted.

He explained that Germany's coalition system requires all partners to agree on decisions. In the case of long-range missiles, the "strongest faction" supporting the Chancellor continues to oppose their delivery.

Nevertheless, Lechte assured that no one wants to let Ukraine down. He emphasized that Germany has already allocated nearly EUR

40 billion in aid to Ukraine, which includes not only weaponry but also significant financial support for Ukrainian refugees in Germany. Furthermore, Germany contributes to every EU payment sent to Ukraine.

Lechte expressed confidence that Ukraine should be given everything it needs. "Ukraine is fighting for Germany and Europe, for freedom and democracy," he stressed.

As previously reported, the governing coalition in Germany collapsed after Chancellor Scholz dismissed Finance Minister Christian Lindner. The reason for the fallout was a budget dispute. Snap elections are scheduled for February 23.