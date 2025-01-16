Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Ambassadors Of Egypt, Turkiye And Japan
Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad held separate meetings with Ambassador of Egypt to Qatar H E Amr Kamal El Din El Sherbiny, Ambassador of Turkiye to Qatar H E Dr. Mehmet Mustafa Goksu, and Ambassador of Japan H E Naoto Hisajima yesterday.
The meetings deliberated cooperation and relations between Qatar and the three countries along with the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the latest developments in the talks for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Also on the agenda were ways of humanitarian and development cooperation in several countries and several issues of common concern.
