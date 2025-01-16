Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatable Without Surgery: PHCC Expert

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Thyroid gland plays a key role in regulating metabolism by secreting the hormones thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3), which help maintain digestive system health, muscle efficiency, bone integrity, child development, and the nervous system.

It also helps regulate body temperature and maintain mental well-being. This gland may suffer from various disorders affecting its and functions.

To simplify understanding thyroid disorders, they can be classified into four main types: Overactive Thyroid, Underactive Thyroid, Enlarged Thyroid, and Inflamed Thyroid.

Family Medicine Specialist at Al Thumama Health Center under the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), Dr. Tayba Silwan Kamal Aboud said,“I will start discussing this important topic with hyperthyroidism, which involves the excessive secretion of thyroid hormones, leading to accelerated metabolism, increased heart rate, heightened nervous excitability, weight loss, and heat intolerance compared to before the condition. Other symptoms include menstrual irregularities in women, diarrhea, fatigue, dry skin, and hair loss. One of the most common causes of hyperthyroidism is an autoimmune disease known as Graves' disease, as well as the presence of active thyroid nodules that may cause acute or subacute thyroiditis.”

Dr. Tayba Silwan added,“On the other hand, hypothyroidism, or thyroid underactivity, involves a reduction in hormone secretion, which slows down metabolism, heart rate, and nervous response, and leads to weight gain and cold intolerance compared to before the condition. It can also cause menstrual irregularities in women and constipation. Common causes include autoimmune thyroiditis (Hashimoto's disease) and iodine deficiency in the diet. This condition can be treated with radioactive iodine or surgical removal of the gland.”

She continued,“Like any other tissue in the body, the thyroid gland can be exposed to infections, which may be acute due to bacterial infections or less severe due to viral infections. Many people may notice neck swelling, which is sometimes attributed to the enlargement of thyroid nodules or tumors, most of which are benign. However, large nodules may cause difficulty swallowing or breathing.”

To diagnose thyroid disorders, it is essential to form a complete picture of the gland's shape and function by providing the family physician with a medical history, symptoms, and genetic factors. A specialised neck examination is then conducted to check for enlargement or nodules, followed by laboratory tests to measure thyroid hormone levels (T4) and thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), and in some cases, antibody tests to diagnose autoimmune diseases. If necessary, the physician may perform imaging tests such as ultrasound to assess the gland's size and shape or refer the patient to an endocrinologist for more advanced procedures, such as nuclear scans using radioactive iodine to determine functional activity.

Dr. Tayba added that, based on the findings, the specialist may perform a biopsy by taking a sample from the nodules using a fine needle to determine their nature if imaging reports require further investigation. Treatment depends on the type of disorder. For instance, hyperthyroidism can be treated with anti-thyroid medications, radioactive iodine, or surgery in severe cases.

In cases of hypothyroidism, hormone replacement therapy using levothyroxine can be effective. It should be taken on an empty stomach with water, and no food should be consumed for at least half an hour afterward to ensure proper absorption before digestion interferes. For thyroiditis, antibiotics or anti-inflammatory medications may be required, depending on the cause.