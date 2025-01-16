Souq Waqif Art Center Pays Tribute To Beauty Of Arabian Horse At 'Desert Legacy Solo' Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Desert Legacy Solo by artist Ahmed Awad was inaugurated on Tuesday at Souq Waqif Art Center.

The event was attended by several ambassadors and diplomats accredited to the State of Qatar, alongside fine artists, intellectuals and professionals.

Through 22 artworks decorating two halls at the center, Ahmed Awad pays tribute to the beauty and inveterate legacy of the Arabian horse as a symbol of Arab heritage and culture.

Through oil paintings, Awad evokes the works of renowned artists like Diderot, Kozak, Faiq Hassan, and Ali Al Ma'ar, showcasing his mastery in capturing the beauty of Arabian horses.

His refined works also showcase imagined scenes of horsemen parading through Qatar's desert heritage sites, blurring the line between reality and art.

In his remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Souq Waqif Arts Center Manager, Rowdha Al Mansoori, said the exhibition is part of the center's unwavering support to its pioneers and staffers, affirming that Awad chose to showcase this masterpiece at the center where his early artworks were flourishing.

The center boasts of organising an exhibition of such an extraordinary level, as long as it is vested with the responsibility of paying attention to its staffers, holding art events for them and giving the opportunities to all artists to do the same, highlighted Al Mansoori.

Artist Ahmed Awad highlighted to QNA that he chose to pay tribute to the beauty of the Arabian horse since it constitutes an inveterate part of the old Bedouin heritage bequeathed by forebears, explaining that through 22 oil paintings, two pencil drawings, and 12 sketches, he intended to showcase how the idea for a painting begins, along with its composition, the distribution of light, and how it evolves into accomplished work.

The exhibition is open for the public at the center until February 14, 2025.