Mol Honours Entities Supporting Efforts To Enhance Work Environment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Labour (MoL) yesterday hosted the“Partners in Success” ceremony to honour the organisations and individuals who have supported its efforts to enhance the work environment in the State of Qatar.

The event was attended by several ministry officials, as well as representatives from various institutions, the International Labour Organization (ILO), and local outlets.

This event underscores the ministry's commitment to fostering stronger communication with both public and private sector institutions, as well as international organisations, to help achieve its strategic objectives.

In her speech, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour H E Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al Thani, stated:“Over the past three years, we have worked with dedication and determination to realise our vision and goals, striving to create a work environment that attracts a highly effective and productive workforce, in line with the Second and Third National Development Strategies.”

Sheikha Najwa highlighted that the collaborative efforts of state institutions have led to significant achievements at local, regional, and international levels.

She noted that Qatar's advancements in improving its work environment have set a benchmark for other countries looking to enhance their own labour conditions, particularly through cooperation with international organisations.

She further explained that, as part of the Third National Development Strategy, the Ministry of Labour has focused on striking a balance between attracting global talent and developing local expertise to lead key economic sectors.

Sheikha Najwa added that ministry teams have worked closely with various stakeholders, particularly in the private sector, to foster an environment that is welcoming to Qatari citizens, thus increasing their participation in vital areas of the national economy.

She concluded by expressing her heartfelt gratitude to the audiovisual media, who have played a crucial role in spreading the message to the wider community.

Furthermore, Director of Public Relations and Communication at the Ministry of Labour Huda Al Meghiseeb, emphasised that the honouring ceremony serves as an opportunity to show appreciation and recognition for the efforts made in advancing the labour sector in Qatar.

She also highlighted the tangible accomplishments of the sector, both locally and internationally, which have contributed to enhancing Qatar's standing on the global stage.