Albania, UAE, Italy ink strategic partnership on renewable energy

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Albania, the United Arab Emirates, and Italy finalized a strategic tripartite agreement focused on and enhancing energy infrastructure.



The deal was inked by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, alongside UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, in a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, according to a statement from Meloni's office.



The signatories included Sultan bin Ahmed al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Italy’s Minister of Environment and Energy Security, and Albania’s Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Energy.



The partnership seeks to deepen collaboration in the areas of renewable energy and energy infrastructure, including the development of large-scale renewable energy projects in Albania and the creation of an electricity transmission line linking Albania to Italy.



Announced during the High-Level Dialogue on Grid Connections at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, this trilateral agreement is seen as a significant advancement in strengthening energy security in the Mediterranean region, fostering sustainable growth, and expediting the shift to clean energy.

