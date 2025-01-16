UK government plans strategy to boost AI industry, economy

(MENAFN) The British government is set to develop a new strategy aimed at enhancing the country’s artificial intelligence (AI) sector, with the goal of raising living standards and stimulating economic growth by creating thousands of new jobs.



Prime Minister Keir Starmer has introduced the AI Opportunities Action Plan, which he believes will contribute to a "decade of national renewal" and accelerate economic growth while improving living standards.



The announcement follows 50 recommendations from Matt Clifford, who was appointed AI advisor by the government last summer, as stated in a release from Starmer’s office.



Starmer has pledged to fully support the AI industry, agreeing to implement all 50 of Clifford’s recommendations outlined in the transformative AI Opportunities Action Plan, according to the statement.



The plan has gained support from major tech companies, which have collectively pledged £14 billion (roughly USD17 billion) for various projects, creating around 13,250 jobs.



In a speech later on Monday, Starmer is expected to highlight how AI could streamline planning consultations, reduce administrative burdens on teachers, and use cameras to detect potholes and improve road conditions.

