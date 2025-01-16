Canada prepares to retaliate if Trump imposes tariffs

(MENAFN) Canada has opted for a cautious approach regarding US President-elect Donald Trump’s threat to impose a 25 percent tariff, deciding to wait and observe whether he will follow through with it after his inauguration next week.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the country’s provincial premiers at a meeting that "everything is on the table" when it comes to responding, but the initial strategy was to hold off and assess Trump's actions.



At the meeting, Trudeau and the premiers discussed a potential list of tariffs on US imports valued at CAN$150 billion (USUS105 billion), which would only be enacted after public consultations.



Additionally, Canada announced plans to bolster its border security with Blackhawk helicopters and drones to combat the flow of drugs and illegal immigration into the US This move aligns with Trump’s demand for stronger border enforcement, threatening tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico if unmet.



However, not all provincial leaders were satisfied with the wait-and-see approach. Ontario Premier Doug Ford expressed a desire for stronger measures. Prior to the meeting, Ford wore a “Canada Is Not For Sale” cap, signaling opposition to Trump’s suggestions of Canada becoming the 51st US state.

