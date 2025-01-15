American Healthcare REIT Announces Dates For Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: AHR ) announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter 2024 earnings release on Thursday, February 27, 2025, after the close of trading.
A public conference call with a simultaneous webcast will be held on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. During the conference call, company executives will review fourth quarter 2024 results, discuss recent events, provide comments on the outlook for 2025, and conduct a question-and-answer period.
To join via webcast, investors may use the following link:
To join the live telephone conference call, please dial one of the following numbers at least five minutes prior to the start time:
North America - Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871
International Toll: +1 (646) 307-1963
Conference ID:
2930459
A digital replay of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at shortly after the conclusion of the call. The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available immediately following the earnings release to the wire services on February 27, 2025, in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .
About American Healthcare REIT, Inc.
American Healthcare
REIT, Inc. is a self-managed real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing primarily on senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, outpatient medical buildings and other healthcare-related facilities. Its properties are located in the United States, the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man.
Investor Contact:
Alan Peterson
VP, Investor Relations & Finance
(949) 270-9200
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Damon Elder
Spotlight Marketing Communications
(949) 427-1377
[email protected]
SOURCE American Healthcare REIT, Inc.
