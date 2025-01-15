National Fuel First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call Update
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National fuel gas Company (NYSE: NFG) today has updated the time of its first quarter fiscal 2025 earnings conference call on Thursday, January 30, 2025 to 9:00 a.m. ET.
As a reminder, participants must pre-register to join this conference using the Participant Registration LINK .
A webcast link to the conference call will be provided under the Events Calendar on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com .
A replay will be available following the call through the end of the day, Thursday, February 6, 2025. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 and provide Access Code 245940.
National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at .
