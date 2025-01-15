Seasoned Media & Martech Trailblazer Cristina Howard Joins Paradise As Vice President, Media & Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Paradise Advertising & Marketing Inc. (Paradise) is pleased to announce that Cristina Howard has joined its senior ranks as Vice President, Media & Marketing. Cristina will oversee a department that manages omnichannel media and marketing, including traditional, digital, email, programmatic, paid search, paid social, influencers, experiential, and all channels across the entire consumer journey.

Cristina, a seasoned media professional renowned for her MarTech expertise and data-led marketing strategies, spent the past decade at &Barr (formerly Fry, Hammond, Barr) as Director of Digital Media & Analytics. There, she led media strategies for prominent clients such as Badcock Furniture, Space Coast Office of Tourism, Discover the Palm Beaches, Florida Virtual School, Sonny's BBQ, Rosen Hotels, and Space Coast Credit Union.

Prior to her tenure at &Barr, Cristina honed her skills at Matrix2 Advertising, where she spearheaded media strategies for notable Florida clients, including the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, Ocean Properties Hotels & Resorts, and The Inn on Fifth in Naples.

"I'm thrilled to join Paradise, an agency I've long admired for its creativity, client service, and impact across the industry,” Cristina said.“I look forward to bringing my passion for data-driven media strategies and my experience in digital innovation to help our team and clients thrive in an ever-evolving marketing landscape. Paradise's commitment to excellence and its reputation for delivering results for the communities it serves make this an exciting next chapter in my career."

Over the years, Cristina has developed a strong reputation for media innovation in the programmatic and digital space, with CRM/DMP activations and influencer marketing offerings that helped increase clients' marketing performance and competitiveness in the ever changing landscape. For example, Cristina was able to review and optimize a destination clients' digital media, resulting in a 400% increase in website traffic and 45% increase in arrivals to the destination. For a retail client, she activated a targeted campaign against their CRM list across multiple digital touch-points, achieving a 96% return on ad spend (ROAS).

"We're over the moon to welcome Cristina to Paradise!" said Barbara Karasek, CEO of Paradise. "Her sharp expertise in media strategy, inventive approach to digital marketing, and deep understanding of the customer journey make her a powerful addition to our team. Cristina's proven ability to deliver impactful results perfectly complements our mission to elevate our clients' success. We're buzzing with excitement about the fresh energy and forward-thinking strategies she'll bring to help shape our future of media and marketing."

A second-generation Cuban-American from South Florida, Cristina lives in Orlando with her husband, their 8-year-old daughter, and two dogs. She and her family have transformed their love for travel into a passion and recently purchased a home in the Tuscan hills of Italy, which draws them overseas a couple of times a year. She is a graduate of Florida International University with a degree in Advertising and holds a certificate in Hospitality and Tourism Industry Essentials from New York University.

As a Partner for Good SM, Paradise is filled with marketing communications professionals who serve as stewards committed to changing lives and the communities served for the better, forever. Founded in 2002 as an agency specializing in destination, hospitality, and tourism marketing, Paradise is an award-winning team with a track record in delivering innovative, inclusive, and data-led strategies that drive brands, businesses, communities, and tourism economies forward. With a headquarters in Florida, the agency has full-time team members and clients throughout the continental United States. Paradise is an active member of Destinations International, Public Relations Society of America, Visit Florida, Destinations Florida, and the National Diversity Council, and strives to lead with best practices among social inclusion, accessibility, sustainability, and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals alignment. For more information about Paradise, visit apartnerforgood.

