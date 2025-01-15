Netherlands' FM: We Need To Block Russia's Access To Foreign Components For Weapon Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands' Foreign Caspar Veldkamp stated that work is ongoing to strengthen sanctions against Russia to prevent foreign components from reaching Russia for weapon production.

He made this statement in an exclusive comment to a Ukrinform correspondent in The Hague.

“We are already working on this. You see that sometimes low-quality chips are exported through various channels to legitimate destination countries, and then, through other countries, they eventually end up in Russian weapon systems. These are the kinds of issues we need to address. We need to take action to strengthen the sanctions,” he emphasized.







































The minister also expressed confidence that sanctions are working.“We can see this in Russia's military efforts and its economy. It's having an effect. However, we must continually strengthen and enforce compliance with the sanctions. That's why we are working here together with a number of European countries, as well as the U.S., Canada, the UK, and, of course, the Ukrainian delegation present here in The Hague,” Veldkamp noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 15, a conference on sanctions compliance is taking place in The Hague, with one of the key parts of the event being an exhibition of fragments of Russian weaponry.