LI-COR Environmental Recognized For Internet Of Environment Innovation In 2025 Iot Breakthrough Awards

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LI-COR Environmental , the global leader in environmental measurements and monitoring, today announced that it is the recipient of the“Internet of Environment Solution of the Year” award in the 9th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough , a leading intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

The Internet of the Environment (IoE) module from LI-COR Environmental enables real-time data access and analytics for key environmental processes, including core meteorological measurements as well as direct measurements of complex eddy covariance processes such as evapotranspiration and other ecosystem fluxes of energy and mass. Data collected from IoE-enabled sensors is used to fuel analytics that inform decision-making for agriculture and environmental monitoring. Evapotranspiration is key for applications such as irrigation management, and carbon flux measurements are critical for measuring, reporting, and verification (MRV) of carbon credits.

LI-COR's breakthrough IoE Module includes components and services such as a cellular service plan and access to LI-COR CloudTM, backup data logging to a removable Micro SD card, and a built-in charge controller for the solar power supply. The IoE Module powers sensors for continuous long-term operation, while simultaneously posting data to the LI-COR Cloud via a cellular network. It allows operators to view data and assess results from sensors without having to visit the sites.

LI-COR also offers complete eddy covariance and soil gas flux systems, including methane and carbon dioxide gas analyzers, soil chambers, and software. In addition, the company's plant physiology instruments measure complex processes at the leaf level such as carbon assimilation, chlorophyll fluorescence, and stomatal conductance, and are extendable to aquatic samples, insects and soil.

“LI-COR supports the development of climate and ecosystem models by delivering precise and accurate data. Understanding an ecosystem requires collaboration and accurate measurements at small and large scales. Previously very complex systems were needed in order to understand our earth system, as it undergoes unprecedented change,“ said Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough.“With LI-COR instruments and systems, scientists can much more easily expand their environmental research capabilities and reach across disciplines. Their solutions allow for more efficient data collection, submission, and subsequent analysis and publication all while ensuring quality, consistency, and integration of data.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and then recognize the 'breakthrough' innovators, leaders and visionaries in a broad range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

“We're grateful to IoT Breakthrough for the 'Internet of Environment Solution of the Year' award. LI-COR Environmental is committed to the growing need not only for measuring greenhouse gases, but also for more comprehensive environmental monitoring,” said Tom Reslewic, CEO at LI-COR.“We will continue to develop connected products and create a knowledge hub for decision-making in atmosphere, water, and soil management. By simplifying the monitoring of the core processes of an ecosystem-light, plants, soil, water, and atmosphere- researchers and companies can more deeply understand their interdependencies and environmental impacts.”

Working in collaboration with scientists in the community, LI-COR has standardized variable names, nomenclature and units across all of its instrument systems. The instruments and systems are complemented by software for configuration, data collection, instrument status, and raw data processing. In addition, a team of LI-COR scientists is available to answer questions and provide support.

LI-COR Environmental is a leader in environmental measurement and monitoring solutions. With high-precision field instruments, software, and services, LI-COR enables comprehensive research and analysis of parameters critical to food, water, and energy security. Their solutions facilitate precise measurement and monitoring of gases, plant physiology, water, and climate conditions, both indoors and outdoors. By providing these advanced tools, LI-COR empowers customers to address critical questions related to some of the world's most significant human and planetary health issues. Learn more at

