Egypt Says 50 Fuel Trucks To Enter Gaza Per Day

Cairo: Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty said 50 trucks are set to enter the Gaza Strip when the ceasefire starts on Sunday.

Abdelatty, whose country mediated the deal with Qatar and the United States, said it provides for "the entry of 600 trucks per day to the Strip, including 50 trucks of fuel".

The truce is set to take effect at 8:30 am (0630 GMT) on Sunday, bringing with it a surge of aid, according to mediators.

Hundreds of trucks have lined up on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing -- previously a vital entry point for aid that has been closed since May, when Israeli forces seized the Palestinian side.

At a joint news conference on Saturday with his Nigerian counterpart, Abdelatty said "we hope that 300 trucks will go to the north of the Gaza Strip," where thousands are trapped in what aid agencies say are apocalyptic conditions.

Humanitarian workers have warned of the monumental challenges that could impede aid operations -- including the destruction of infrastructure that previously processed shipments.

By December 1, nearly 69 percent of the Palestinian territory's buildings had been destroyed or damaged, according to the United Nations.

Nearly all of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been displaced at least once, with many of them hoping to return to the north if the truce holds.