UAE Weather Tomorrow: Possible Rainfall, Temperatures To Dip To 7°C

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the islands and some northern areas on Sunday, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times and causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10-25kmph reaching 40kmph. There is a chance of rainfall, the authority added.

Temperatures could be as high as 26oC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 22oC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai. However, temperatures could be as low as 16oC in Abu Dhabi, 17°C in Dubai, and 7oC in internal areas like Gasyoura. The authority issued a yellow alert for rough seas, the alert is till 7.50pm on Sunday. It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. Levels will range from 35 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Conditions at sea will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.