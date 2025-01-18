Lebanese President Meets UN Secretary General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today in Beirut to discuss the latest developments in Lebanon and the UN's support for Lebanon during the next phase.

"In this meeting with the President of the Republic, I had the opportunity to express our solidarity with the people of Lebanon that have suffered so much and our total support to the President, to the future government, knowing that now it will be possible to consolidate the Lebanese institutions, and it will be possible to create the conditions for the Lebanese State to fully protect its citizens. And it will be possible with the withdrawal of the Israeli forces and with the presence of the Lebanese army in the whole of the Lebanese territory, it will be possible to open a new chapter of peace," Guterres told reporters after the meeting.

"I want to express our total support and our will to mobilize, to fully mobilize, the international community in order to provide Lebanon with all the support for what we believe it will be a speedy recovery of this country, making it again the center of the Middle East," he added.

The agreement with Israeli that entered into effect on November 27, stipulates that the Israeli forces must withdraw from the southern Lebanon villages and towns they ceased, within a period of sixty days from the date of signing.