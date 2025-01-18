Al-Sisi, Haftar Discuss Libyan Stability, Security

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National (LNA), on Saturday, to discuss the situation in Libya. Head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, Hassan Rashad, also attended the meeting.

Presidential spokesperson Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy said the meeting underscored the close relationship between Egypt and Libya. Al-Sisi reportedly emphasised that Libya's stability is directly linked to Egypt's national security.

El-Shenawy stated that“Egypt is exerting all efforts to ensure security and stability in Libya, preserve its sovereignty and unity, and restore its development path”, affirming Egypt's support for all initiatives aiming to achieve this goal.

El-Shenawy added that Al-Sisi expressed Egypt's commitment to ensuring the unity and cohesion of Libyan national institutions. He stressed the importance of coordination among all Libyan parties to develop a comprehensive political roadmap leading to simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections, and the necessity of preventing foreign interference and the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libyan territory.“

Haftar reportedly expressed his deep appreciation for Egypt's role in supporting stability in Libya and its efforts to assist Libyans since the beginning of the crisis, within the framework of the historical relations between the two nations. He praised Egypt's role in sharing its development experience with Libya and utilising the expertise of Egyptian companies.

Haftar underscored the ongoing efforts to resolve the situation in Libya, contributing to the restoration of the Libyan people's capabilities and opening horizons for stability and prosperity.“Haftar affirmed his deep appreciation for the pivotal role Egypt plays in restoring stability in Libya, and the tireless efforts it makes to support the Libyan brothers since the outbreak of the crisis, within the framework of the historical relations that bind the two brotherly peoples. He also praised the vital Egyptian role in transferring the Egyptian development experience to Libya, and benefiting from the expertise and capabilities of established Egyptian companies in this field, stressing the continuation of efforts aimed at resolving the situation in Libya in a way that contributes to restoring the capabilities of the Libyan people and opening horizons for stability, prosperity, and welfare.”