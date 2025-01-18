Senate's Finance Committee Approves 2025 General Budget Bill

The Senate's Finance Committee on Thursday approves the draft law for the General Budget for 2025 following 'several sessions and extensive discussions' regarding the projects and expenses allocated in the budget (Petra photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Senate's Finance and Committee, headed by Senator Rajai Muasher, on Thursday approved the draft law for the General Budget for the fiscal year 2025 as referred by the Lower House.

During the evening meeting, Muasher said that the committee had approved the bill following "several sessions and extensive discussions" regarding the projects and expenses allocated in the budget, assessing their alignment with the strategy of each ministry, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also highlighted the review of how these projects and expenses aligned with the draft budget discussed in the morning session, in the presence of the economic ministerial team, as well as their compatibility with the Economic Modernisation Vision, Political Modernisation Vision, Public Sector Modernisation Roadmap and the Letter of Designation.

Earlier on Thursday, the committee reviewed the strategy and budget of the Ministry of Public Works and Housing.

Muasher explained that the meeting was held to review the strategy, budget and projects of the ministry and to ensure their alignment with the Economic Modernisation Vision and the Letter of Designation.

During the meeting, Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abul Samen said that the ministry aims to establish a "modern and safe" road network with economic benefits that serve various modes of transportation, enhance the Kingdom's competitiveness, and boost its geopolitical position as a regional hub and a vital connection point between countries.

He stressed that the ministry's strategy has been designed to align with the economic, political and public sector plans.