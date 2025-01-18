CSS Reform Moves Forward: Commission Concludes Reading Of The First Block Of Proposals And Will Vote On Monday
The Labor, health and Social Development Commission of the National Assembly concluded on Friday night, January 17, the reading of the package of new proposals to modify the first block of the bill that seeks to reform the Social Security Fund (CSS). During the session, which began around 6:00 pm, the deputies of the various parties withdrew their respective proposals presented independently for this first block. After reading each of the withdrawal requests, the president of the commission, Alaín Cedeño, ordered the secretary, Deputy Carlos Afú, to read the new package of proposals agreed upon by the benches.
The reading took place amid discontent from several representatives of trade union organizations, who claimed that the deputies had not taken their proposals into account. Some of those present shouted slogans before leaving the auditorium.
Afú read for about two hours. So far, it is known that the deputies of the commission reached consensus on 39 articles of the first block, focused mainly on issues of transparency and governance.
At around 9:15 pm, when the reading concluded, President Cedeño reported that the Commission decided, by majority, to submit these new articles to a vote on Monday, January 20.
