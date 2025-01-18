Dubai Desert Classic: Hillier Takes One-Shot Lead Into Final Day

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Daniel Hillier will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic after birdieing the last two holes at Emirates Club.

The New Zealander had been four shots clear at one stage on Saturday after three birdies in his first five holes at the Majlis Course.

However, three consecutive bogeys from the 13th left the door ajar for the chasing pack and England's Tyrrell Hatton took full advantage with a 68 to set the clubhouse target at 12 under par.

Hillier responded with a birdie from six feet at the 17th then cleared the water by a whisker with his second to the last to set up a routine up-and-down gain as he signed for a two-under 70.

The 26-year-old will go in search of a second DP World Tour title on Sunday, and first Rolex Series victory, following his breakthrough win at the 2023 Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo.

“It was a grind,” said Hillier.“I figured it was going to be that at the start of the day with all that wind. It was tough but I enjoyed it out there. I'll have a crack at it tomorrow.

“It would be life-changing (to win). Last year was pretty tough. It was a bit of a grind. I was getting pretty frustrated with myself towards the end of the year. I gave myself a little bit of a break and time to reset, and I'm feeling refreshed. I'm excited for tomorrow.”

Meanwhile Hatton, a seven-time DP World Tour winner, is keen to add another“iconic event” to his impressive CV with a win on Sunday equalling Jon Rahm's record of five Rolex Series titles.

“It's an iconic event on the DP World Tour, and I think it's certainly one of those events that you could probably ask any player out here, and it's one that they would love to have on their C.V.,” said Hatton.“I'll go out there tomorrow and give it my absolute best, which is all I can do, and see how we go tomorrow.”

Overnight leader Ewen Ferguson shot a two-over 74 to lie third on ten under, with England's Laurie Canter and New Zealand's Ryan Fox tied for fourth a shot further back.

All ticket types for Sunday are sold out.