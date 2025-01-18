Dubai Police To Temporarily Suspend Some Online Services From 12Am On January 19

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai on Saturday announced that services on their website and smart applications will be temporarily suspended starting from 12am on Sunday, January 19.

Dubai Police said in a post on X that it will be updating its traffic services on both website and smart channels.

"This necessary update involves a brief outage on these services, starting Sunday, January 12, 2025, from 12am until 6am," the Dubai Police said in the post. The authority had also temporarily suspended services to update its traffic services on both website and smart channels on January 12.