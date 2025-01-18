India, Singapore Deepen Strategic Partnership With Renewable Energy And Data Corridors

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 18 (KNN)

India and Singapore are forging new pathways in their robust bilateral relationship, exploring a corridor and a secure data corridor, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam announced during his maiden visit to India.

The two nations are also intensifying collaboration in advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, and skilling for future industries.

President Shanmugaratnam, on a five-day visit, engaged in talks with Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Narendra Modi.

These discussions emphasised expanding the comprehensive strategic partnership, upgraded during Modi's Singapore visit in September 2024. "We are on a new trajectory of cooperation," Shanmugaratnam noted, highlighting sustainability and digitalisation as shared priorities.

A proposed renewable energy corridor could connect India's abundant resources with Singapore's clean energy ambitions, advancing both nations' net-zero commitments.

Simultaneously, the envisioned data corridor between Gujarat's GIFT City and Singapore aims to facilitate safe and trusted data exchange for financial institutions, strengthening ties in the digital domain.

"India and Singapore are natural partners," Shanmugaratnam emphasised, recalling India's early recognition of Singapore's independence in 1965.

The bilateral relationship has since evolved into a multifaceted partnership encompassing trade, defence, and technology. Notably, Singapore has remained India's largest foreign investor for several years.

The visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, marked by the unveiling of a commemorative joint logo by Murmu and Shanmugaratnam. Celebrations underscore the growing economic and strategic alignment between the two nations.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted the leaders' exchange of views on regional and global issues, reaffirming Singapore's role as a key pillar in India's 'Act East' policy and Indo-Pacific vision.

Shanmugaratnam also met senior Indian ministers, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, to discuss areas of mutual interest.

With shared goals and aligned leadership, the India-Singapore partnership continues to thrive, fostering innovation and sustainability in the global landscape.

(KNN Bureau)