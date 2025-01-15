UK Inflation: Below Expectations But Above Target
The UK Consumer Price index (CPI) added 0.3% m/m in December, slightly below the average expectation of 0.4%. Annual inflation eased to 2.5%, having remained mostly in the 2.0-2.5% range for the past nine months. This is quite a long period without a significant decline and with some upward bias.
