Turkey calls for full implementation of Gaza ceasefire agreement

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkey emphasized the importance of fully implementing all phases of the Gaza cease-fire agreement between Hamas and Israel, calling it "essential."



The Turkish Foreign issued a statement stressing the need for the complete execution of the agreement, ensuring the ceasefire becomes permanent, and for urgent humanitarian aid to be delivered to Gaza. It also expressed gratitude to countries involved in mediation efforts, particularly Qatar and Egypt.



The ministry further stated that the international community must hold Israel accountable for its responsibilities in these matters.



For lasting peace and stability in the Middle East, the statement noted, peace in Palestine must be achieved, and the ongoing injustice faced by the Palestinian people must end.



It called for immediate peace talks to establish an independent, sovereign, and connected State of Palestine based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



The statement concluded, "Turkey will continue to support the Palestinian people in the period ahead."



Earlier, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, announced that mediators had successfully facilitated the cease-fire agreement for Gaza, with implementation set to begin this Sunday.

MENAFN16012025000045016755ID1109096344