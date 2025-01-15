Nearly 100 Entities On List: U.S. Imposes New Sanctions On Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States has announced a new sanctions package targeting Russia. The sanctions include banks and institutions collaborating with Russia, affecting nearly 100 entities in total.

This was reported in a Telegram post by Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, as relayed by Ukrinform.

"Today, the United States announced a new sanctions package aimed at increasing pressure on Russia for its aggression and violations of international law. Several proposals from the McFaul-Yermak Sanctions Group were taken into account," Yermak stated.

According to the official, the sanctions list includes key enterprises, companies, foreign partners, and individuals involved in supporting Russia's war machine, financial manipulations, and sanctions evasion. Nearly 100 entities are affected.

Yermak provided examples of the sanctioned entities:



the Russian enterprise Federal State Unitary Enterprise Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and its director general V. Isayev, established to illegally manage the occupied Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant;

two Rosatom subsidiaries: the Scientific Production Association Centrotech and the Federal State Unitary Enterprise Gorno-Khimichesky Combinat (Mining and Chemical Plant);

banks evading restrictions: Keremet Bank, a financial institution in Kyrgyzstan that collaborated with Russian officials to circumvent sanctions;

over 25 Russian defense companies such as Serov Mechanical Plant, NNPO named after M.V. Frunze, and Saransk Instrument-Building Plant;

companies from China, Turkey, UAE, and Malaysia that supplied millions of dollars' worth of goods to Russian sanctioned entities;

nearly 30 Russian companies involved in procuring and distributing sanctioned goods, including materials for ZALA drones;

individuals such as Viktorov, a lawyer aiding in hiding Rotenberg family assets, and related companies like Evocorp.

approximately 25 Russian metallurgy firms, including Kamensk-Uralsky Metallurgical Plant, Terra Steel Group, and companies under the Keramax group; Turkish shipbuilding yard Kuzey Star Shipyard, which built a floating dock for servicing Russian nuclear icebreakers.

The sanctions are designed to undermine Russia's financial and technological capabilities to wage war and circumvent existing restrictions.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Biden administration has also added 37 Chinese companies to a list barring imports to the U.S., citing the use of forced labor in the Xinjiang Uyghur region.