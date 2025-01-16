Iran's special envoy to Syria stresses sovereignty, territorial integrity

(MENAFN) Mohammad Reza Ra’ouf Sheibani, the Iranian foreign minister’s special representative for Syrian affairs, underscored the critical importance of respecting Syria's and territorial integrity, asserting that Syria's future should be decided solely by its own people.



In a video call on Wednesday with Geir Pedersen, the UN Secretary-General's special envoy for Syria, Sheibani highlighted the need for all parties to avoid interference in Syria’s internal affairs.



This position aligns with Iran's longstanding support for Syria's right to self-determination, a principle that has been reiterated by several Iranian officials in recent weeks.



The discussion focused on recent developments in Syria, particularly the latest military aggression by Israel, which has led to further territorial occupation.



Sheibani condemned these actions as clear violations of international law, emphasizing that Israel's aggressive moves not only threaten Syria's sovereignty but also jeopardize regional peace.



Both representatives expressed concern over the resurgence of terrorism and violent extremism in Syria, warning of the potential consequences for the broader region.



Sheibani reiterated that stability in Syria is crucial for the entire Middle East, arguing that without Iran's involvement, the ongoing chaos could spread, destabilizing neighboring countries and potentially igniting wider sectarian conflicts.

