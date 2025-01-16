Ireland Fined For Slow Over-Rate Offence In Third ODI Against India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Ireland have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during their third and final ODI of their recently concluded series against India at the Niranjan Shah in Rajkot.

The International Council (ICC) said in a statement that as per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Kim Cotton and Akshay Totre, along with third umpire Virender Sharma and fourth umpire Vrinda Rathi. Match Referee G S Lakshmi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Ireland was found to be two overs short of the required target, even after accounting for time allowances.

“Ireland captain Gaby Lewis accepted the sanction and pleaded guilty to the offence, eliminating the need for a formal hearing,” added the ICC.

In the match held on Wednesday, India won the third ODI with a record 304-run victory to clinch the series 3-0. It was also the biggest margin of victory for the hosts' in women's ODIs.

India's mammoth win was set up by Pratika Rawal (154) and Smriti Mandhana (135) smashing centuries as they posted 435/5, their highest-ever total in women's ODIs and then skittle out Ireland for 131 in 31.4 overs. Smriti also smashed the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian women's batter, reaching the three-figure mark in 70 balls, and beating the previous record held by regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur in 87 balls.

Along with Richa Ghosh's quickfire 59, India became only the third team after New Zealand and Australia to cross the 400-run mark in women's ODI history, a feat they recorded for the first time.

The score of 435/5 is now India's highest team total in ODIs, either in men's or women's cricket. It's also the fourth-highest score in the history of women's ODI cricket.