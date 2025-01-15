Techmediabreaks Nilebuilt Corp. Receives Multiple Awards For New Innovations In Homebuilding Engineering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) NileBuilt

is a California company elevating home and setting new standards in eco-conscious luxury. The company today announced its recent receipt of multiple awards for pioneering new innovations and advancements for its non-combustible, net zero, high wind event resistant and sustainable building technology.“NileBuilt Corp.'s mission is to lead the construction in providing the latest for attainable, safe and sustainable homes for everyone,” said Scott Long, NileBuilt's CEO/CTO and co-founder.“Climate events are becoming more frequent with greater intensity, and at NileBuilt we pride ourselves in building resilient homes to withstand Mother Nature's wrath.”

About NileBuilt Corp.

NileBuilt is spearheading new innovations in the residential building market with non-combustible, high wind event resistant, net zero, and sustainable building systems. All NileBuilt homes utilize their patented, high performance and wood-free, cementitious fiber reinforced composite technology. With a wide range of building footprints from 5,000+ sq. ft. luxury homes to 1,000+ sq. ft. professional workforce homes, all NileBuilt homes are constructed with the company's patented building system. More information about NileBuilt is available at

