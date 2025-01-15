From Global To Local: Andersen Corporation Wins Three Forbes Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



World's Best Employer: Andersen earned this global recognition for its exceptional workplace culture and employee satisfaction. The award reflects Andersen's commitment to empowering its teams and fostering innovation at every level of the organization.



America's Best-in-State Employer: Highlighting its impact locally, Andersen was also named a top employer in Minnesota, its home state. This accolade acknowledges the company's efforts to offer competitive benefits, meaningful career development opportunities, and strong community engagement.

America's Best Employers for Engineers: Recognized for its outstanding environment for engineers, Andersen empowers its engineering teams to design innovative and high-performance products in the fenestration industry.

"Andersen is committed to fostering a workplace where all team members can thrive, encouraging innovation and collaboration," said Chris Galvin, president and chief executive officer at Andersen Corporation. "These accolades reflect our efforts to invest in initiatives that prioritize employee growth, well-being, and the development of industry-leading products and services that brighten homes and lives."

For more information about Andersen Corporation and associated career opportunities, please visit AndersenWindows .

*2024 Andersen brand survey of U.S. homeowners

About Andersen Corporation

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in

Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ® brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across

North America

and

Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at

andersenwindows.

SOURCE Andersen Corporation