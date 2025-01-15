Bertha Mae's Brownie Co. Helps Sweeten Spirits And Support Heroes: A Tasty Remedy For Trauma

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo of Wendy Pomerantz

Bertha Mae's Brownie Company

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bertha Mae's Brownie Co. , a cherished Los Angeles institution, continues its heartfelt mission of bringing joy and support to the community through its delectable treats and impactful initiatives. This week, their famous brownies will uniquely uplift spirits as they accompany a local trauma therapist visiting a central L.A. news station to provide mental care to employees tirelessly covering the city's complex challenges.

As a business deeply rooted in the heart of Los Angeles, Bertha Mae's Brownie Co. takes immense pride in its community-focused efforts. Recognizing the profound needs of the city, the company is stepping up its commitment in January by pledging 15% of all net proceeds to L.A. Fire Relief. These funds will support local firefighters and provide critical aid to individuals and families affected by recent devastating fires.

“Our mission has always been to spread joy, one bite at a time,” says Wendy Pomerantz , the passionate founder of Bertha Mae's Brownie Co.“Los Angeles is our home, and during times of hardship, it's important to remind people that they are cared for and appreciated. Partnering with mental health advocates and contributing to L.A. Fire Relief are just a few ways we're working to make a difference.”

Bertha Mae's Brownie Co. exemplifies the power of small businesses to create meaningful change. Their gourmet brownies, renowned for their rich, decadent flavors, have become synonymous with comfort and connection. Beyond their delicious offerings, the company's commitment to giving back underscores their belief in the strength and resilience of Angelenos.

Whether brightening someone's day with a tray of brownies or supporting the city's first responders and mental health professionals, Bertha Mae's Brownie Co. is dedicated to helping Los Angeles heal and thrive, one sweet moment at a time.

About Bertha Mae's Brownie Co.:

Bertha Mae's Brownie Co. is a Los Angeles-based gourmet brownie company inspired by the love of community and a commitment to spreading joy. From their humble beginnings to becoming a local treasure, the company remains steadfast in its mission to make every bite a moment of happiness. With a focus on quality, compassion, and connection, Bertha Mae's continues brightening lives across the city.

For more information or to order your dose of joy, visit

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.